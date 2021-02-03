Britney Spears’ Social Media Manager Says The Star ‘Creates Her Own Posts’ After She Shares Bizarre Videos

Britney Spears’ social media manager slammed theories that the pop star is trying to send messages and ask for help through her social media accounts.

Cassie Petrey shared the statement Tuesday on her personal Instagram account. She stated that while she adores Spears’ fan base, there are many people who have the facts wrong.

“However, there are a lot of inaccurate theories out there about how Britney Spears’ social media operates, and I want to give as much information as I can without violating her privacy or mine,” Petrey said. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Team Receiving Death Threats From Fans)

“Britney creates her own posts and writes her own captions for Instagram. She finds the google images, pinterest images, quotes, memes and everything else herself,” Petrey wrote. “Nobody is suggesting any of that stuff to her. She generally edits the videos herself. If a video she sends in is edited by her social media team, it’s because she gave specific instructions and asked for it to be edited that way. Then she sees it and decides if she wants to post it or not.”

Petrey reiterated that Spears is not “leaving secret messages in her social media.”

“Britney is not ‘asking for help’ or leaving secret messages in her social media,” Petrey continued. “She is literally just living her life and trying to have fun on Instagram.”

This doesn’t really make the case about Spears’ bizarre Instagram presence any better. Something wacky is going on in Spears land. We really need to figure it out, especially if Spears is writing her own captions and recording her own videos.

But maybe Spears is just a normally wacky person — that might be something we have to live with.