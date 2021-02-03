California Restaurant Owner Donates $15,000 To Save Struggling Restaurant Amid Pandemic

The Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura spoke with Oscar Rodriguez, owner of Molito’s Grill in Long Beach, California, after he posted an emotional video to social media asking for help amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Andrew Gruel, a restaurant owner, saw the video and visited Rodriguez in person to give him a $15,000 check to save his business from closing his doors. Gruel is the owner of Slapfish, another California restaurant.

Oscar Rodriguez owner of Molito’s Grill in Long Beach posted this video yesterday asking the community for help and the fact that he might lose his business amid pandemic struggles. @ChefGruel donated $15K to Rodriguez yesterday to save his restaurant. Full story out soon pic.twitter.com/4uny9iQMCT — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) February 1, 2021

Stay tuned for the full story of ‘Community Helping Community’ @ChefGruel donated $15K to Molito’s Grill restaurant in Long Beach after the owner Oscar Rodriguez posted a video asking for help from the community and the fear of losing the restaurant amid pandemic struggles pic.twitter.com/ANIQdQxGaT — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) February 1, 2021

“To have my own restaurant, this is my dream,” Rodriguez said. “But at this point, the reality is I am really struggling.” Rodriguez, while tearing up, made an emotional plea to the community as he explained the reality of having to close his restaurant doors for good. (RELATED: TAKEOUT ONLY | HOW CALIFORNIA ELITES CRUSHED LA’s LOCAL RESTAURANTS)

Blessed to be able to help Oscar, an amazing business owner, and his team members who put out a call for help. Couldn’t have done it without support from everyone who has shared our fund. Please visit Molito’s Grill in Long Beach, CA if you’re near. pic.twitter.com/YMiqNZYw5U — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) January 31, 2021

“I broke down in tears, I was looking at my walk-in with no food,” Rodriguez said. “I was not ready to let go, I don’t want to close my doors but I felt like I needed to do something.” Rodriguez recorded the video on Jan. 27 and in a couple days, Gruel arrived with a $15,000 check to donate to Rodriguez.

Gruel started a fund called “86 Struggle” to help restaurant workers who have been laid off or have had their hours cut due to the pandemic.

Rodriguez said that the Long Beach community has been supporting him and keeping him busy with food orders. Rodriguez was down to his last two employees before making the video. He recently held a job fair to hire more workers to keep up with demand.

