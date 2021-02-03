Porn Website Offers Juliana Carlos $50,000 After Her Verbal Altercation With LeBron James

CamSoda wants to add Juliana Carlos to its roster.

Juliana has been all over the news the past 24 hours thanks to a gigantic verbal spat with LeBron James during a Monday night game between the Lakers and Hawks. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The referees stopped the game after LeBron was heckled by a spectator in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/apoDqvt4ll — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2021

Following the altercation, Juliana hopped on Instagram and claimed she’d “f**k” up the four-time NBA champion. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Now, it sounds like the door is open for her if she wants to enter the adult entertainment game. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

“I love our fans. Laker Nation and everybody else against Laker Nation.” Postgame comments from LeBron & the ejected fan pic.twitter.com/uHe48NO3wA — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 2, 2021

According to a release from the porn company, Juliana Carlos stands to earn $50,000 if she appears “on CamSoda for an hour-long, possibly-XXX cam show.” (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juliana Carlos (@julianaacarlos)

As always, you have to tip your hat to porn companies when it comes to marketing. Nobody does it better. Nobody does it better at all. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Juliana Carlos, who is known on the internet as “Courtside Karen,” has gone mega-viral since Monday night. She’s absolutely blown up.

She’s all over Instagram and Twitter. Now, CamSoda wants to cash in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juliana Carlos (@julianaacarlos)

Will she take the offer? I doubt it, but here we are talking about it, which is all CamSoda truly cares about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juliana Carlos (@julianaacarlos)

The question now is what kind of staying power does Juliana have? Judging from Monday night, she might be around for a minute or two!