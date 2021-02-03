Porn Website Offers Juliana Carlos $50,000 After Her Verbal Altercation With LeBron James

CamSoda wants to add Juliana Carlos to its roster.
Juliana has been all over the news the past 24 hours thanks to a gigantic verbal spat with LeBron James during a Monday night game between the Lakers and Hawks.
The referees stopped the game after LeBron was heckled by a spectator in Atlanta.
Following the altercation, Juliana hopped on Instagram and claimed she'd "f**k" up the four-time NBA champion.
Now, it sounds like the door is open for her if she wants to enter the adult entertainment game.
“I love our fans. Laker Nation and everybody else against Laker Nation.”
Postgame comments from LeBron & the ejected fan
According to a release from the porn company, Juliana Carlos stands to earn $50,000 if she appears "on CamSoda for an hour-long, possibly-XXX cam show."
As always, you have to tip your hat to porn companies when it comes to marketing. Nobody does it better. Nobody does it better at all.
Juliana Carlos, who is known on the internet as “Courtside Karen,” has gone mega-viral since Monday night. She’s absolutely blown up.
She’s all over Instagram and Twitter. Now, CamSoda wants to cash in.
Will she take the offer? I doubt it, but here we are talking about it, which is all CamSoda truly cares about.
The question now is what kind of staying power does Juliana have? Judging from Monday night, she might be around for a minute or two!