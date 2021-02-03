Chrissy Teigen Trends On Twitter After She Tweets About Accidentally Ordering Terrible Tasting $13,000 Bottle Of Wine

Model Chrissy Teigen went viral Wednesday on Twitter after she shared a not-so-relatable story about accidentally purchasing a $13,000 bottle of Cabernet.

Teigen began trending after people didn’t think her response to a question she posed was relatable at all.

hey, not everything I say on my twitter is going to be relatable to you because it is my life and my twitter and my stories. I see your tweets, I get your jokes, you are so funny, yes, you really nailed me — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 3, 2021

“What’s the most expensive thing you’ve eaten that you thought sucked?” Teigen first tweeted.

“One time john and I were at a restaurant and the waiter recommended a nice Cabernet,” Teigen responded to her own tweet. “We got the bill and it was 13,000 dollars. HOW DO U CASUALLY RECOMMEND THAT WINE. we didn’t even finish it and it had been cleared!!!”

Teigen realized she made a mistake when the replies started pouring in, and claimed she’s not always going to have relatable content. (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Once Spent Thousands Of Dollars Just To Use The Bathroom In Barneys)

Teigen seemed to be a good sport about the moment and tweeted about being able to bring people together with her tweets.

“Honestly, I will be that person for you,” Teigen tweeted. “it is fun to gang up on me. I *see* the convos that bring you together in your owning of me. I make it easy. have fun.”

I’m not sure why people are surprised that Teigen would be ordering from a place that does sell a $13,000 bottle of wine. I’m more interested in what the cheapest priced wine was at this restaurant. For some reason, I would like to guess at least $1,000.

Also, why are we surprised that Teigen, who is rich, spends money like this? She once told us that she spent thousands of dollars just to use the bathroom at Barney’s.

It’s just not fair to gang up on someone who has never even tried to be relatable to us common folk. However, the tweets about Teigen are fun to read.