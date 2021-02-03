‘Now Is Not The Time’: Fauci Urges Against Super Bowl Parties With People Outside Immediate Family

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House COVID-19 response team chief medical adviser, said Americans should avoid Super Bowl parties with people outside of their immediate families, with hopes of curbing the spread of coronavirus.

“Enjoy the game, watch it on television, but do it with the immediate members of your family, the people in your household,” he said in an interview Wednesday with NBC News. “As much fun as it is to get together (for) a big Super Bowl party, now is not the time to do that.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a statement Jan. 28 urging Americans to avoid getting together with a lot of people for the Super Bowl.

“Attending large gatherings like the Super Bowl increases your risk of getting and spreading COVID-19,” the statement said. “The safest way to watch the Super Bowl this year is at home with people you live with.”

The CDC advised Americans that if they choose to attend large events like the Super Bowl, they should follow some precautionary steps to ensure they are keeping themselves safe.

Recommendations include calling the venue to ensure steps are in place to prevent the spread of the virus, following social distancing protocol, avoiding chanting or cheering, using a touchless payment method and wearing a mask at all times.

The CDC also recommends limiting alcohol consumption, stating that consuming alcohol may make someone less likely to follow COVID-19 safety measures. (RELATED: New COVID-19 Strain Could Be Vaccine-Resistant Due To New Mutation, Study Finds)

Despite recommendations from the CDC, The Hill reported that about 22,000 people are expected to attend the Super Bowl. Two football players are on the COVID-19 reserve list after coming in close contact with people who tested positive for the virus.