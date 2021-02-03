Florist Charged In Capitol Riot Asks Judge For Permission To Attend Bonding Retreat In Mexico

A florist charged for her involvement in the Capitol riot asked a federal judge on Monday to allow her to travel to Mexico, according to court records.

Jenny Cudd, a Midland, Texas resident, requested to travel to Riviera Maya, Mexico, for a four-day work bonding retreat with coworkers and their spouses, according to a court filing.

Cudd’s Pretrial Services Officer, Christine Schuck, was aware of Cudd’s request and said she has no objections to the retreat, CNN reported. Counsel for the government, David Kent, had been informed and requested that the government take no position on Cudd’s requests, according to the court records.

If her request is granted, Cudd would travel to Riviera Maya Feb. 18 and return to the U.S. Feb. 21, according to court records.

Don Flanary, Cudd’s lawyer, told CNN that Cudd is pleading not guilty for the two misdemeanors brought against her.

Cudd was arrested and charged for knowingly entering restricted areas of the Capitol on Jan. 6 and for disorderly conduct, according to the court records. The Justice Department released her on bond shortly after her arrest in order to prioritize those who had been charged with violent crimes, CNN reported.

According to prosecutors, Cudd entered the building with a friend named Eliel Rosa through the Upper West Terrace Door. Cudd had been photographed inside the Capitol, according to the affidavit. (Related: Capitol Rioter Allegedly Said She Wanted To ‘Shoot’ Pelosi In The Friggin’ Brain, Feds Say)

Rosa was charged with the same misdemeanors as Cudd, according to the affidavit.

Cudd released a Facebook livestream shortly after the riot describing her involvement and what she witnessed, according to the affidavit.

“I was here today on January 6th when the new revolution started at the Capitol. We the patriots did storm the Capitol,” Cudd said in the video. “We did break down Nancy Pelosi’s office door and somebody stole her gavel and took a picture sitting in the chair flipping off the camera.”

ARRESTED: Jenny Cudd from Midland, Texas has been arrested. After the riot, she posted about it on her Facebook page, bragging that “we” tore down the doors to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. pic.twitter.com/3s3aWgOJ9G — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) January 13, 2021

She continued, “f— yes, I am proud of my actions, I f—ing charged the Capitol today with patriots. Hell, yes I am proud,” according to the affidavit.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.