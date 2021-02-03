Fox News Inks New Deal With Federalist’s Ben Domenech

Fox News signed The Federalist’s co-founder and publisher Ben Domenech as a contributor and podcast host, according to a press release issued by the network Wednesday.

“I am honored to join FOX News Media’s accomplished roster of contributors,” Domenech said in a statement provided by Fox News. “As we embark on this transformative year, I look forward to sharing my perspective with FOX’s informed and engaged viewers across all of their platforms.”

Domenech has been a frequent guest on Fox News in the past and will be a political commentator in his new role as a contributor. Additionally, he will be hosting a weekly podcast for Fox News Audio, according to the press release. Specific details regarding the content of the podcast and the launch date were not provided.

I’m proud to be joining the Fox News team and looking forward to launching a new podcast for their highly engaged audience in this critical moment for American politics and culture. Onward and upward! — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) February 3, 2021

“As a frequent guest, Ben’s insightful opinions have added depth to our coverage and engendered trust from our viewers. We are proud to welcome him to the FOX News Media family and are confident he will make an excellent addition to our unparalleled team of contributors,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said. (RELATED: ‘Ludicrous’: Ben Domenech Lays Out How Media Is Reframing Trump’s Response To Violence To Help Democrats)

Domenech is married to Meghan McCain, who co-hosts “The View” on ABC News. He currently hosts “The Federalist Radio Hour” and has appeared on other networks throughout his tenure as a political commentator.

The Federalist co-founder also worked as a speechwriter for former former Secretary of Health and Human Services Tommy Thompson and Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas during former President George W. Bush’s administration.