Greg Brown Throws Down Vicious Dunk Against Baylor

Texas forward Greg Brown tried to end a man’s soul with a vicious dunk Tuesday night during a loss to Baylor.

About halfway through the second half, Brown caught the ball near the hoop, elevated and threw down one of the nastiest dunks that I've ever seen.

Not only did he smash it home, but he then got a technical for staring down the defender he humiliated.

GREG BROWN PUT HIM IN THE RIM ???? #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/mGReyDOeji — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 3, 2021

Folks, it really doesn’t get much more vicious than that dunk. That was simply unreal. Brown destroyed Baylor on that play.

What do I say about defending a dunk? Either get out of the way or tackle the person. You know what you don’t do?

You don’t elevate with them. You’re just asking to get lit up.

As for the technical foul, on this specific play, it was 100% worth it. Even though Texas lost the game, you sometimes need momentum plays.

Ending a guy’s soul in front of the country is worth the technical foul free throws if it gets your team jacked up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GB3???? (@greg.brown03)

Props to Brown on the awesome play!