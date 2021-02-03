HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Penn State 72-56, Badgers Improve To 14-5

The Wisconsin Badgers bounced back in a big way Tuesday night with a 72-56 win over Penn State.

Going into the game, I said we needed to get revenge for our humiliating loss to the Nittany Lions this past Saturday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the guy didn’t fail to get the job done in Madison. Jonathan Davis came off of the bench with 17 points and Brad Davison and Micah Potter combined for 25.

You can check out highlights from the game below.

Now, the Badgers are sitting at 14-5, and everything we want is sitting right in front of us. As frustrating as this team can be at times, a win is a win.

It wasn’t sexy, it wasn’t easy but we got the job done. We notched another victory against a B1G opponent. Given Wisconsin’s schedule, that’s all you can ask for.

I say it all the time, but this Wisconsin team has all the tools necessary to make a deep tournament run. We just need to be consistent.

When we’re on, we’re pretty much unstoppable, but we all know Wisconsin has failed to fire up our engines at times this season.

Fortunately, we took it to PSU Tuesday night.

Now, we turn our attention to Illinois this Saturday at 2:30 EST on Fox. Let’s get to work!