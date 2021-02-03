‘How You Remind Me’ By Nickelback Was The #1 Song In America When Tom Brady Won His 1st Super Bowl

The number one song in America when Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl might surprise you.

Brady won his first ring when the Patriots defeated the Rams February 3, 2002 in Super Bowl XXXVI. The one song in America? It was “How You Remind Me” by Nickelback, according to Darren Rovell. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This Day, 19 years ago: Tom Brady wins his first Super Bowl. This is the No. 1 song in the country… pic.twitter.com/TvpMtUFVtv — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 3, 2021

In case you really needed another blast from the past about how long Tom Brady has been in the NFL, this tweet from Rovell should get the job done.

The hit song from Nickelback dropped in the second half of 2001, and held through all the way to February 2002 as the top song in America.

At the same time that Nickelback was printing money, Tom Brady was punching his ticket to his first Super Bowl and winning his first ring.

It’s pretty crazy how much success Nickelback and Brady have had after pretty much getting their launch together.

Brady is hunting his seventh ring, and the rock band sold more than 50 million albums through 2011. Nickelback might have a lot of haters, but I’m sure they’re enjoying their money!

Let us know in the comments if you’re surprised by the top song in America the first time Brady put a ring on his finger.