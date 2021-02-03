Jared Goff Discusses Being Traded To Detroit, Says ‘You Don’t Want To Be In The Wrong Place’

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff thinks leaving the Rams was the right thing to do.

Goff and a bunch of draft picks were shipped to the Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford over the weekend, and the trade sent shockwaves through the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Detroit is dealing QB Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff, per sources. Two former No. 1 overall picks trading places in the first blockbuster NFL trade of 2021. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2021

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Goff said, “You don’t want to be in the wrong place. It became increasingly clear that was the case. [The trade] is something that I’m hopeful is going to be so good for my career.”

I talked to former Rams QB Jared Goff for a half-hour today about the trade to Detroit and he was really honest and poignant about the breakup: “You don’t want to be in the wrong place. It became increasingly clear that was the case.”https://t.co/AmKR4aj2fy — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) February 3, 2021

He also added “As the quarterback, as the guy that’s at arguably the most important position on the field, if you’re in a place that you’re not wanted and they want to move on from you, the feeling’s mutual.”

Former Rams quarterback Jared Goff on being traded: “As the quarterback, as the guy that’s at arguably the most important position on the field, if you’re in a place that you’re not wanted and they want to move on from you, the feeling’s mutual.” https://t.co/hN7QhAGDgG — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 3, 2021

I don’t love this energy at all. So Goff gets traded to the Lions and takes some parting shots about not being wanted?

Yeah, that’s going to be a hard pass from me when it comes to the attitude I want my quarterback to have. That’s a loser mentality.

While I’m sure Goff is a nice guy, I don’t want him anywhere near the Lions with his trash contract and limited upside.

If we don’t target a quarterback in the draft, then I fail to see how the Lions are really preparing for the future.

Goff just isn’t the play to make. Go get Justin Fields or Zach Wilson. Let’s actually move the needle!

If we ride with Goff long term, then the Lions are just signaling nothing has changed, and I can’t tolerate that as a fan.