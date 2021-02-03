‘Jeopardy!’ Announces New Line-Up Of Guest Hosts That Includes Anderson Cooper, Dr. Oz

“Jeopardy!” announced its next guest host lineup Tuesday in a press release.

This rotation of guest hosts includes Anderson Cooper, Dr. Oz, Savannah Guthrie and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. Each guest host gets to choose the charity that the cumulative amount of winnings for their tenure will go to, the press release stated.

“We look forward to each guest host bringing their unique abilities to the show and to our contestants winning a lot of money that we can match for charity,” “Jeopardy!” Executive Producer Mike Richards said in a statement. (RELATED: Full Line-up Of Guest Hosts Of “Jeopardy!” Includes Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers And Others)

These are all pretty solid picks for the second round of guest hosts for the show. I know former “Jeopardy!” champion and consulting producer Ken Jennings is doing a pretty good job so far, but it’ll be fun to see some other faces behind the podium.

I think I’m most excited for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ stint at the guest host role, but also interested to see what approach Cooper takes.

I still miss Alex Trebek the most, but I think doing the rotation of guest hosts was the best route to take. I don’t think it would have been good to jump right back in with a brand new host.