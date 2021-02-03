‘I Actually Believe In The First Amendment’: Jim Jordan Says Ilhan Omar Shouldn’t Lose Committee Assignments

Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said Wednesday that Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar shouldn’t lose her committee assignments, as has been suggested by some House Republicans.

Jordan appeared on Fox News’ “America Reports” and discussed with hosts John Roberts and Sandra Smith the controversy surrounding Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and the proposal from Democrats that she be removed from her committee assignments, as well as the proposal to remove Omar from hers.

During the discussion Roberts and Smith played a video clip of Karl Rove condemning Greene and asked Jordan to respond.

“No one is condoning the remarks that she made. I’ve not heard any Republican say that those were appropriate. So, that is not the issue. The issue is once this starts, tell me where it ends, Sandra? Who is next? I mean, look, think of the cancel culture, Sandra. I said this on January 13th on the House floor during debate. I told the Democrats if you guys keep going down this road, keep attacking people, their first amendment free-speech rights, where does it end? It won’t stop with Republicans. It will go to all of us.”

House Democrats are planning a vote for Thursday to remove Greene from her committees after she received criticism for her association with QAnon and other conspiracy theories, as well as liking past Facebook posts calling for the execution of some members of Congress. Greene defended herself saying the posts do not reflect her views. (RELATED: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says There Are ‘Legitimate White Supremacist Sympathizers That Sit At The Heart’ Of The Republican Caucus)

Jordan continued, saying that if the Democrats moved forward with the vote, then the First Amendment will take “one more blow.”

Roberts, however, mentioned the several House Republicans who are calling for Omar to be stripped of her own committee assignments due to past comments and asked Jordan if he agreed with their proposal.

“No, I actually believe in the First Amendment,” Jordan responded. “What I don’t want is people canceling everyone else. That is the most dangerous thing happening in our country today … Joe Biden says during his inauguration speech he wants to unify, well, it’s tough to unify when you’re impeaching a president who has already left office. It’s tough to unify when you’re trying to cancel 75 million people who voted for that guy. That is what’s tough to do. So, I hope we can get past this … But based on where the Democrats want to go I don’t know if we’re going to get there.”