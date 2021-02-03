Kinzinger Says Some Republicans Have Thanked Him For Criticizing Trump Over Capitol Riot

Republican Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Wednesday that some Republicans have thanked him for criticizing former President Donald Trump over the Capitol riots.

Kinzinger said on ABC’s “The View” that he’s faced backlash from the GOP as he expected, but that some have expressed gratitude for his stance.

“There’s also been a whole lot of outpouring from people that you know just said thanks for saying it, right? I’ve heard it even amongst some of my colleagues, thanks for speaking up,” Kinzinger said.

WATCH:

The House voted 232-197 to impeach the former president on Jan. 13 again, charging him with a single article of “incitement of insurrection.” Kinzinger and nine Republicans voted in favor of impeaching the former president. (RELATED: GOP Congressman: ‘This Is A Coup Attempt’)

Kinzinger said Sunday on “Meet the Press” that he’s begun the CountryFirst PAC, hoping it will trigger a movement, according to The Washington Post. The PAC’s purpose is countering the GOP’s reception of the former president, The Hill reported.

Kinzinger has frequently criticized Trump during his term, particularly following President Joe Biden’s victory over Trump in the November election. The Republican also criticized the former president and GOP members who touted allegations of election fraud.

A mob breached the Capitol building on Jan. 6 during a pro-Trump march that turned into a deadly riot against the Electoral College’s certification of the presidential election results.

Kinzinger told “The View” that sacrificing one’s career for the good of the country is “a small price to pay” compared to “asking young people to be wiling to fight and die to defend this country.”

“So, yeah it’s it’s a moment where there’s some pain and some opportunity, but the bottom line is I’m at total peace with you, know, the fact that insurrections can never be acceptable in this country,” Kinzinger said.

