Lil Uzi Vert Allegedly Gets A Diamond Worth More Than $20 Million Put On His Forehead

Lil Uzi Vert has allegedly put an incredibly expensive diamond on his forehead.
In an Instagram video posted by @eliantte, the star rapper can be seen in front of a microphone with a huge pink diamond on his forehead.
According to Complex, CEO Slow posted on his Instagram story that the diamond is worth $24 million. You can watch the video below.
For what it’s worth, this appears to have been in the making for years. Vert tweeted at the end of January that he’s been making payments on a pink diamond since 2017.
I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now . This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. ♦️ A lot of M’s in my face ???? ???? ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
— Uzi London ????☄️????® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021
It’s 10 almost 11 carats https://t.co/vjCZkmAn15
— Uzi London ????☄️????® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021
I’m really struggling to believe that this diamond is worth $24 million and actually put on Lil Uzi Vert’s head.
I just don’t believe it. Call me cynical, but it seems like a great way to make yourself a walking target for getting robbed.
I could be wrong, and I’m open to being wrong if Vert can provide some receipts. Until then, I’m not buying it. I just refuse to believe a human put a $24 million diamond on their forehead.