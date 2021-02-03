Lil Uzi Vert Allegedly Gets A Diamond Worth More Than $20 Million Put On His Forehead

Lil Uzi Vert has allegedly put an incredibly expensive diamond on his forehead.

In an Instagram video posted by @eliantte, the star rapper can be seen in front of a microphone with a huge pink diamond on his forehead. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Complex, CEO Slow posted on his Instagram story that the diamond is worth $24 million. You can watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elliot Eliantte (@eliantte)

For what it’s worth, this appears to have been in the making for years. Vert tweeted at the end of January that he’s been making payments on a pink diamond since 2017.

I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now . This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. ♦️ A lot of M’s in my face ???? ???? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — Uzi London ????☄️????® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021

It’s 10 almost 11 carats https://t.co/vjCZkmAn15 — Uzi London ????☄️????® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021

I’m really struggling to believe that this diamond is worth $24 million and actually put on Lil Uzi Vert’s head.

I just don’t believe it. Call me cynical, but it seems like a great way to make yourself a walking target for getting robbed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marni Life( NO STYLIST)1600 (@liluzivert)

I could be wrong, and I’m open to being wrong if Vert can provide some receipts. Until then, I’m not buying it. I just refuse to believe a human put a $24 million diamond on their forehead.