Lil Uzi Vert Allegedly Gets A Diamond Worth More Than $20 Million Put On His Forehead

Lil Uzi Vert (Credit: Screenshot/Instagram Video https://www.instagram.com/p/CK1lcjgHJGC/)

Lil Uzi Vert has allegedly put an incredibly expensive diamond on his forehead.

In an Instagram video posted by @eliantte, the star rapper can be seen in front of a microphone with a huge pink diamond on his forehead. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Complex, CEO Slow posted on his Instagram story that the diamond is worth $24 million. You can watch the video below.

 

For what it’s worth, this appears to have been in the making for years. Vert tweeted at the end of January that he’s been making payments on a pink diamond since 2017.

I’m really struggling to believe that this diamond is worth $24 million and actually put on Lil Uzi Vert’s head.

I just don’t believe it. Call me cynical, but it seems like a great way to make yourself a walking target for getting robbed.

I could be wrong, and I’m open to being wrong if Vert can provide some receipts. Until then, I’m not buying it. I just refuse to believe a human put a $24 million diamond on their forehead.