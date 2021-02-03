Explosion Starts Fire And Leaves 3 Injured In California, Officials Say

Officials said multiple people sustained injuries on Tuesday following a minor explosion that started a fire near an area frequently used as a film set outside of Los Angeles, according to CNN.

Three people were critically injured and brought to a nearby hospital, Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman and Battalion Chief Roland Sprewell said to CNN. One person reportedly self-admitted to the hospital. (RELATED: California’s Wildfires Have Burned Enough Carbon To Power Roughly 23 Coal Plants For One Year, Estimates Show)

The explosion was reported at approximately 4:45 p.m. in a Santa Clarita, Calif. industrial neighborhood, Supervisor Martin Rangel with the LA County Fire Department said, according to KCRA 3. Multiple semi-trailers were parked at the site of the incident, Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector Henry Narvaez told CNN.

Abe Bedoyan, a deputy sheriff public information officer at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, told the Daily Caller News Foundation he “was advised the incident is being handled by Arson Investigators.”

No films were underway in the area when the explosion occurred, Narvaez said, according to CNN.

Two helicopters deploying water and 120 firefighters put out a brush fire from the explosion, which covered an acre of land, according to CNN.

Rangal said video footage from the air shows fire teams attending to a lot containing several cargo holders, according to KCRA 3. Sheriff officials recommended residents stay away from the region which is about 30 miles north of Los Angeles, according to KCRA 3.

The County of Los Angeles Fire Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.