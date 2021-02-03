STUDY: The Majority Of States Are Cheering For The Chiefs To Win The Super Bowl

The majority of America is apparently pulling for the Chiefs to beat the Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.

According to a study from BetOnline.ag based on geotagged twitter data in the last week, 33 states are pulling for Patrick Mahomes and company in the Super Bowl. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The other 17 are rooting for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. You can see the full map below.

What are we all thinking about these results? Seems pretty random. I understand the northeast and south cheering for the Bucs.

That makes a ton of sense. Brady has deep loyalty from fans in the northeast after winning six Super Bowls with the Patriots and the Bucs have fans in the south.

However, why the hell are Nevada, Utah, Colorado and some other random states pulling for the Buccaneers over the Chiefs.

Does Tom Brady have some ties to Utah that we’re all unaware of?

As for the heartland of America, they’re riding with Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs are a midwest team and they kind of represent that midwest spirit.

No matter who you’re cheering for, I can promise you we’re in for a fun time Sunday night. You can take that to the bank.