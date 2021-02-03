Marilyn Manson Once Admitted To Threatening To Rape A Woman Plus Put Together A Murder Plot

Musician Marilyn Manson once admitted he threatened to rape a woman and put together a murder plot against a former lover, according to Page Six.

Manson made the admissions in his 1999 autobiography “The Long Hard Road Out Of Hell,” according to Page Six. The excerpts from the autobiography have resurfaced after Manson was accused of abuse by former ex-girlfriends including actress Evan Rachel Wood.

“This was the first time I had ever seriously considered murder. … She had to die,” Manson wrote in his autobiography, according to Page Six.

“While I didn’t think it was right to take a human life, I didn’t think it was right to deny myself the chance of causing someone to die either, especially someone whose existence meant so little to the world and to herself,” Manson wrote, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Marilyn Manson Denies Abuse Allegations As Porn Star Jenna Jameson Claims He Wanted To Burn Her Alive)

“At the time, taking someone’s life seemed like a necessary growing and learning experience, like losing your virginity or having a child,” he added, according to Page Six.

Manson claimed when it came time to carry out the murder plot, he became paranoid and never went through with it, Page Six reported.

“I fell back on my usual deviant way of getting a girl’s attention: malicious, asinine behavior,” Manson revealed in the book, Page Six reported. He also claimed he called the girl “every day for nearly a month.”

“At first, the calls were harmless. But they quickly grew meaner,” Manson said, the outlet reported.

“‘We’re watching you,’ we’d threaten her at the height of our spite-masked lust. ‘You better not leave work tonight, because we’re going to rape you in the parking lot and then crush you underneath your own car,'” Manson said, Page Six reported.

Manson denied the allegations of abuse against him Monday.

“Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” Manson said in a statement shared to Instagram post. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”