‘It’s So Good’: Meghan McCain Says She Could Watch Mike Lindell’s Newsmax ‘Meltdown’ 30 Times

Meghan McCain said Wednesday that she could watch My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell’s “meltdown” on Newsmax “like 30 times.”

McCain laughed along with “The View” cohost Whoopi Goldberg as they replayed an interview from Tuesday afternoon — during which Lindell prompted one of the hosts to walk off the set when he refused to stop talking about election fraud and Dominion Voting Systems. (RELATED: ‘Stupid Politics’: Meghan McCain And Joy Behar Agree That Moving On West Virginia Without Manchin Was A Fumble For Kamala Harris)

WATCH:

“What just happened there? What? What?” Goldberg said with a laugh. (RELATED: Newsmax Host Gets Up And Leaves Mid-Interview As Segment With MyPillow’s Mike Lindell Goes Off The Rails)

“It’s so good, I know,” McCain said. “I know, Whoopi. So good.”

“Oh my God,” Goldberg said, trying to hold back the laughter.

“It’s so funny. The My Pillow guy having a meltdown, and then Newsmax which is the Trumpiest of the Trump other than OAN, like, it is Trump propaganda network, and the fact you have an anchor jumping up and leaving at the idea of still continuing this election fraud lie,” McCain said, noting that Dominion Voting Systems was filing lawsuits to stop the spread of claims that their machines were a part of widespread election fraud.

“I think it really shows that you can’t lie about this anymore because there are going to be ramifications, not only from the violence, but there’s going to be legal ramifications as well,” McCain continued, adding, “I just found it really entertaining to watch Mike Lindell have a baby meltdown on television. I will say, the politics of this — it’s so good. I could watch it, like, 30 times, but whatever.”

McCain went on to say that she would be interested to see which way the Republican Party would go now that there seemed to be two clear factions.

“We can’t have a party that is more angry about Liz Cheney calling for impeachment than Marjorie Taylor Greene saying there are Jewish space lasers coming out of the sky and harassing Parkland students on street,” she concluded.