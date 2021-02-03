Morgan Wallen Apologizes After Appearing To Say The N-Word On Video

Country music star Morgan Wallen is in some hot water after appearing to drop the n-bomb on video.

In a video posted Tuesday night by TMZ, the country music sensation is allegedly being recorded late Sunday in Nashville and appeared to tell someone as he leaves a car for a house, “Hey, take care of” this “p*ssy ass motherf****er…Hey, hey, take care of this p*ssy ass ni**er.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the video below.

Following the incident, Wallen told TMZ, “I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

For those keeping track at home, this is now the second time Wallen has recently been in the news for embarrassing reasons.

He previously lost his SNL spot after breaking COVID protocols by partying at Alabama.

Wallen just needs to be smarter. He needs to be a hell of a lot smarter. Whether he’s being recorded or not, you can’t be dropping what sounded like a hard n-bomb.

You just can’t be doing it. There’s no excuse. He’s an adult man. The f-bomb is of little concern, but once you start stumbling into racial territory, you have a problem.

TMZ noted that Wallen appeared “to stumble” in the video, which seems to imply he might have been intoxicated. That’s certainly not an excuse at all, but it might explain why he felt bold enough to drop cuss words and a racial slur openly in the street.

Now, he has apologized, he seems sincere and it’s probably time to move forward. Hopefully, Wallen does some growing up. There’s no excuse for his behavior out of an adult man.