Newsmax Host Who Walked Off During Wild Interview With MyPillow’s Mike Lindell Says He ‘Could Have Handled’ It Better

Newsmax host Bob Sellers addressed an off the rails Tuesday interview with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell that resulted in him leaving the air mid-segment.

Lindell was supposed to speak about censorship on Newsmax’s show “American Agenda” on Tuesday. The interview quickly broke down when Lindell dove into election fraud allegations and began making claims about Dominion Voting Systems that have been refuted by many.

Sellers repeatedly tried to stop Lindell, noting that Newsmax has “not been able to verify any of those kinds of allegations” before reading an official statement about the subject as the MyPillow CEO continued to talk. Newsmax was one of several media outlets forced to walk back its coverage regarding voter inaccuracies after the 2020 election after Smartmatic, another voting machine company, sent legal notices alleging a “disinformation campaign.”

As Lindell continued to rant, Sellers got up mid-interview and walked off screen, causing co-host Heather Childers to continue and ultimately end the interview. On Wednesday, Sellers addressed the incident and said that Lindell “is a friend of this network” and he mistakenly thought they’d be discussing “vote fraud in the recent election.”

“I was frustrated that we couldn’t focus on the current, very pressing issue of free speech and cancel culture and in hindsight, there is no question that I could have handled the end of the interview differently,” Sellers said. “At Newsmax we seek out all points of view. Mike was back on Newsmax last night with Rob Schmidt on his show to continue the conversation about cancel culture and the censorship by social media.”

WATCH:

MOMENTS AGO: Bob Sellers addresses Newsmax viewers about the on-air situation with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/nyoVkLBTyA — Newsmax (@newsmax) February 3, 2021

Sellers continued on to say that Lindell “made clear he thinks Newsmax is great.” He also assured viewers that Lindell will be back on the network as “an important guest.” (RELATED: REPORT: Dominion Voting Systems Threatens MyPillow CEO With ‘Imminent’ Lawsuit)