Legendary NFL Coach Marty Schottenheimer Moved To Hospice Care Following Alzheimer’s Battle

Legendary NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer’s family shared the news that he’s been moved into hospice care following his battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

“As a family we are surrounding him with love,” his wife Pat shared in a Wednesday statement, also speaking on behalf of the couple’s children, Kristin and Brian.

A message from the family of Marty Schottenheimer, updating his health condition. pic.twitter.com/FzQzpQVxaD — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 3, 2021

“[We] are soaking up the prayers and support from all those he impacted through his incredible life,” the statement read. “In the way he taught us all, we are putting one foot in front of the other … one play at a time.”

The former head coach of several NFL teams was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014. He was moved to a hospice facility near his home in Charlotte, NC Jan. 30, and listed in stable condition following “complications from his disease,” according to Yahoo Sports. (RELATED: Chargers’ Rookie Justin Herbert Had It All Planned Out When He Was Nine)

During Schottenheimer’s 21 years as a head coach in the National Football League, he coached the Cleveland Browns for five seasons; the Kansas City Chiefs for 10 seasons; the then-San Diego Chargers for five seasons; and the then-Washington Redskins for one season.

Marty’s NFL career came to an end in 2006. His record as a winning coach sits at 200-126-1 in the regular season, 5-13 in the postseason. He helped make teams consistent playoff contenders year after year but was never able to win the AFC Championship games and reach the Super Bowl.