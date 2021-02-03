‘Ozark’ Scores Multiple Golden Globes Nominations

Netflix’s hit show “Ozark” has scored multiple Golden Globes nominations.

The nominations were announced Wednesday, and the show with Jason Bateman is up for three awards. The three nominations are as follows:

Ozark: Best Television Series, Drama

Jason Bateman: Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Laura Linney: Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

I hope like hell Bateman and the show as a whole come home with some hardware Feb. 28 when the Golden Globes happen. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“Ozark” is truly one of the best shows on TV, and it’s one of the best shows made in years.

It’s also probably the best performance of Bateman’s career. Marty Byrde is a hell of a character because Bateman crushes it.

It’s a dark and sinister role, but you still find yourself cheering for the head of the Byrde family as he does whatever is necessary to survive in the world of money laundering.

Now, we sit and wait for season four to arrive, which should happen at some point in 2021. All I know is that I can’t wait to see where the final season takes us!

Keep checking back for the latest “Ozark” updates as we have them.