Portland Federal Building Property Damage Amounts To Over $2 Million

Federal buildings in Portland suffered more than $2 million in damage due to the protests and riots that have engulfed the city since last summer, Oregon Live reported.

The cleanup efforts across five federal buildings in the city have cost taxpayers $2.3 million, U.S. Attorney for Oregon Billy J. Williams told Oregon Live.

With repairs still ongoing, the total is expected to climb higher, Fox News reported.

Damaged buildings included the Edith Green-Wendall Wyatt Federal Building, the Gus J. Solomon U.S. Courthouse, the Pioneer Courthouse, Portland’s U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building and the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse, according to Fox News.

The Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse became the center of national attention, as it was ground zero for weeks of consecutive night battles between protesters, law enforcement and counter protesters, Fox News reported.

Members of the media blamed police brutality, President Donald Trump and the Trump administration’s decision to send in federal authorities as the impetus for the months-long riots. However, violence in Portland’s streets continued even after federal authorities withdrew from the city. (RELATED: Portland Rioters Attack Federal Courthouse With Molotovs On New Year’s Eve)

Even with Trump out of office, clashes with law enforcement and vandalism in Portland have continued. New anti-President Joe Biden graffiti has emerged in the city, and antifa elements have also organized to protest against Biden, Fox News claimed.

“Peaceful protests are a cornerstone of our democracy but smashing windows is not protesting and neither is looting,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in response to the ongoing tumult in Portland last month, according to Fox News. “Actions like these are totally unacceptable,” she added.