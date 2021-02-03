‘QAnon Shaman’ Hasn’t Eaten In Days, Attorney Says In Motion For Release

An attorney for the so-called “QAnon Shaman” arrested for participating in the Capitol riots filed an emergency motion for his release Tuesday after finding he had not eaten for days, according to a court document.

Attorney Al Watkins filed a emergency motion on Feb. 2 on behalf of Jacob Chansley, a self-described shaman, citing his client’s refusal to consume non-organic foods which has resulted in significant weight loss, KTVI FOX 2 reported. The defense team’s court filing claims Chansley has lost more than 20 pounds within a week.

United States District Judge for the District of Columbia Royce C. Lamberth granted Chansley’s request for organic-food Wednesday afternoon following the filing of Watkins’ motion, Law & Crime reported.

Chansley was arrested by authorities Jan. 9 for his alleged role in the Capitol riots after being photographed numerous times throughout the Capitol building.

Prior to the Capitol riots Chansley was seen attending MAGA protests in Arizona on May 5, 2020, according to an Arizona Central reporter’s tweet.

Jake Angeli, 32, sporting horns and body paint, yells his thanks to President @realDonaldTrump and Q. The latter is presumably a reference to QAnon, a controversial far-right group. @azcentral pic.twitter.com/RJ990L0xA2 — BrieAnna J. Frank ???? (@brieannafrank) May 5, 2020

Watkins’ motion said Chansley’s shaman faith as the main reason behind his refusal to eat non-organic foods, which would be an “object intrusion” into Chansley’s body that could result in serious illness if eaten. (RELATED: Photos: The Political Symbols Of The Capitol Riot)

Department of Corrections officials in Washington, D.C. have said Chansley was unable to provide adequate evidence of a “faith/belief” that meets the criteria of “religious merit pertaining to organic food or diet for Shamanism Practitioner,” KTVI FOX 2 reported. Chansley’s dietary requirements were reportedly addressed during an arraignment hearing on Jan. 29.

Since his detainment, Chansley has offered to testify in former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, the Daily Caller reported. Watkins argued Chansley was incited by Trump to storm the Capitol Building.

Chansley faces charges of knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted area without proper authorization, disorderly conduct as well as violent conduct, the Daily Caller reported.

