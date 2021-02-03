Quarterback Jalen Hurts Discusses Entering The Offseason With His Status On The Eagles Unknown

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts doesn’t know what the future holds, but he’s still putting in the work.

Entering the offseason, it’s not known who will start at QB for the Eagles after the hiring of head coach Nick Sirianni. No matter what happens, it sounds like the former Oklahoma and Alabama star will stay ready. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hurts said the following when asked by Reuben Frank who will be the starting man under center for the Eagles in 2021:

That’s a great question, that’s a great question. I’ll tell you that I’m putting the work in on my end, trying to build those relationships with my guys. I’m excited for this offseason, just excited to take that next step, so regardless of what’s what, I’m challenging myself to be the best quarterback I can be. Learn from my mistakes as a team, learn from my mistakes from last year personally (in) those four games that I got my opportunity to get my feet wet in and take off next year.

Unfortunately for Hurts, I have a feeling the Eagles are going to open the season with Wentz as the starting quarterback.

I don’t know if it’s a done deal at this point in time, but it certainly seems to be trending that way with the hiring of Sirianni.

The reality of the situation is that the Eagles have way too much money tied up in Wentz, and he doesn’t appear tradable right now.

That means they have to at least try to rehab the relationship and see if he can get back to his old ways. That means Hurts’ playing time will take a huge cut from what we saw at the end of the season.

I really like Hurts as a QB, and I think he has a bright future. I really do, but I think he’s about to go back to being a backup. Hopefully, he stays ready and makes the most of any opportunities he might get.