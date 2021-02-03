‘What Planet Are You From?’ — Rand Paul Slams Biden’s Education Secretary Nominee Over Transgender Athletes

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul slammed President Joe Biden’s nominee for Education Secretary Miguel Cardona during his hearing with the Senate education committee Wednesday.

During Paul’s time to question Cardona, the Kentucky Republican focused on Cardona and the Biden administration’s stance on transgender athletes playing school sports. Paul pressed Cardona on his view of transgender athletes, asking him specifically if he thinks a boy should be able to compete against a girl on the same level.

“If you’re confirmed, will you enforce that Office of Civil Rights opinion?” Paul asked.

“I understand that there are a lot of concerns about that. If confirmed, it’s my responsibility and my privilege to make sure that we’re following civil rights of all students, and that includes activities that they may engage in high school or athletics,” Cardona responded.

“What do you think in general of boys running in girls’ track meets like they’ve been doing in Connecticut?” — “Do you worry about having boys run in girls’ track meets?,” Paul pressed.

“I think it’s appropriate – I think it’s the legal responsibility for schools to provide opportunities for students to participate in activities and this includes students who are transgender,” Cardona replied.

WATCH:

“So you don’t have a problem then, of boys running in the girls’ track meets, swimming meets, you name it, you’re ok then with boys competing with girls?,” Paul continued to ask. (RELATED: Biden Education Secretary Pick Says Schools Have Responsibility To Let Biological Males In Girls Sports If They Are Trans)

“Respectfully, senator, I believe I answered the question,” Cardona replied. “I think the fact that you seem to be afraid to answer the question, or you basically do answer the question by saying it’s ok without saying it’s ok, really is a statement to real problem we have and a disconnect between middle America and what most Americans actually believe,” Paul said.

“Who are these people that think it’s okay? From what planet are you from?,” Paul said to Cardona.

Biden has pledged a number of times to sign the Equality Act, which would make public schools allow biological males who identify as transgender girls to play sports with females.