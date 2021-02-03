REPORT: ‘EA Sports College Football’ Won’t Feature Accurate Rosters

College football video games returning are on the horizon, but there might be a big change coming with them.

EA Sports sent shockwaves through the world of college football Tuesday when the company announced the first game was in development since summer 2013. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As any one who played “NCAA Football” knows, downloading rosters from the internet was a major feature to make sure your players were up to date.

Unfortunately, it sounds like that’s off the table going forward with “EA Sports College Football.” According to ESPN, “EA Sports is planning to move forward without rosters that include the names, images or likenesses of real college players.”

Inject this into my soul. I haven’t bought a video game since NCAA Football 14 when I was in college, but I’m definitely getting the new college football game when it comes out. https://t.co/5Nykgdlxml — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 2, 2021

To make the situation even worse for people hoping to have the most up-to-date rosters, Darren Rovell reported the loophole of downloading them off the internet is probably also gone.

Unauthorized modified rosters in new EA game while name, image and likeness is at hand will not happen. EA is liable if coding is open that allows this to happen whether they make rosters or not. https://t.co/6uwNn00LXL — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 2, 2021

Honestly, I don’t even care about the rosters. Will it be unfortunate if we can’t have current rosters? Sure, but the rosters don’t matter by year five of dynasty mode anyways.

At that point, you’re just playing with created players.

All that matters is getting a new game. That’s all I want. I’ll edit the rosters as I want them for the Badgers and move forward in a dynasty.

Not having the most current players is a small price to pay in order to get a new college football game, and I know most people agree with me.

Breaking: EA Sports is rebooting its college football series for Next Generation consoles. The announcement ends the hiatus that the game has taken since then-Michigan QB Denard Robinson appeared on the cover of NCAA Football 14. pic.twitter.com/rMniJUDDeW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2021

I can’t wait, gentlemen! I can’t wait!