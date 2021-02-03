REPORT: High Fives, Handshakes And Hugs Won’t Be Allowed At The Summer Olympics In Tokyo

High fives, handshakes and hugs reportedly won’t be tolerated at the 2021 Olympics this summer in Tokyo.

According to a Wednesday report from NBC News, all three are banned at the games in Japan during the coronavirus pandemic. Athletes will also be required to wear masks whenever they're not eating or sleeping, according to the same report.

The games in Tokyo were initially supposed to happen back in 2020, but had to be delayed because of the ongoing crisis.

Hugs, handshakes and high fives banned under strict new rules for Tokyo Olympics https://t.co/6EPdEAr3TO — NBC News Health (@NBCNewsHealth) February 3, 2021

I hate to be the bearer of bad news for the IOC, but these rules are incredibly stupid. So, we’re going to let athletes compete but giving a high five isn’t allowed?

How the hell does that make sense.

Also, is the IOC aware of how much sex goes down during the games? You have some of the most athletic people on the planet from all over the world crowded into a small area.

Ryan Lochte estimated a few years back that around 75% of athletes are hooking up with each other. There is rampant sex everywhere, but again, no hugs!

I’m all for being safe, but I’m also for common sense. Banning hugs, high fives and handshakes is next level stupid.