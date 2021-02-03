Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Hair And Beard Are Currently Incredibly Majestic

Ryan Fitzpatrick has apparently been vibing since his season ended.

The legendary journeyman NFL quarterback, who played for the Dolphins this past season, appeared on Pat McAfee's show Tuesday, and he was rocking one of the slickest beards and haircuts that you'll ever see.

Take a look for yourself below. His vibe is outstanding.

How many men on the planet have the kind of confidence required to rock that beard? The number has to be incredibly low.

You know you’re okay with who you are when you walk around with that beard and haircut. I respect the hell out of it.

“It just hurt.. One of the great things of being an older player, an established player is you get to say whatever you want & however you feel. You don’t have to do the veiled BS & the company lines”#FitzMagic on his comments after getting benched this season #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/r7xOxRoTLN — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 2, 2021

Having a majestic beard isn’t anything new for Fitzpatrick, but that might be the best I’ve ever seen it. It’s almost out of a movie.

Yet, we all know he can still spin the football, despite the fact he kind of looks like a well-groomed hippy from the 1960s.

#FitzMagic is a Free Agent “There’s rumors everywhere in the QB market… These last 2 years have really re-lit that fire under me & I still want to play” #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/zfonePhAjB — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 2, 2021

Stay frosty, Fitzpatrick. I’m loving the look!