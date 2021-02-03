South Carolina Gives An Inside Look At Their Insane Football Facility

South Carolina’s football facility is absolutely incredible.

The Gamecocks tweeted a video Wednesday of the Cyndi & Ken Long Football Operations Center, and the building looks like a military base used to command operations around the globe. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a look at the awesome inside look below.

The best football facility in the nation? Yup! Enjoy this behind-the-scenes tour of the incredible Cyndi & Ken Long Football Operations Center! pic.twitter.com/BxSufMczNA — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) February 3, 2021

According to a 2019 article from 247Sports, the facility is 110,000 square feet, features 200 televisions and cost $50 million to build.

The question now is whether or not the facility can be used to draw in major talent to win a bunch of SEC games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gamecock Football (@gamecockfb)

The reality of the situation is that recruits more than ever about facilities, uniforms and all the amenities a college football team can provide.

It’s just the nature of the beast in 2021. Now, South Carolina just showed the whole country what the Gamecocks have to offer, and it’s incredibly impressive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gamecock Football (@gamecockfb)

We’ll see if it can translate to wins on the field, but I can promise you that the Cyndi & Ken Long Football Operations Center will at least get players to listen.