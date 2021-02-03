Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Allie Ayers Shares Life-Changing News

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist Allie Ayers definitely got everyone’s attention when she shared the life-changing news that she got married.

The swimsuit model didn't explain a whole lot in her post on Instagram and simply captioned the jaw-dropping wedding photo, "Surprise. Mr. [and] Mrs. Lindsey."

The stunning snap was taken in Colorado outside as the bride and groom shared a sweet moment while surrounded in snow.

Check it out!

In a follow-up post, tagged also from Colorado, the supermodel captioned a handful of pictures from their special day, “Here are some of the things I couldn’t share all week because I was trying to keep my big mouth shut!”

The model landed a spot in the 2018 annual swimsuit magazine after she was one of six finalists selected in the magazine’s first-ever open casting call in 2017 out of thousands of women.

The winner of the competition earned a spot as a 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie. Ayers was picked along with Haley Kalil, Camille Kostek, Olivia Jordan, Iyonna Fairbanks and Tabria Majors.

The swimsuit finalist’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable snaps she’s shared from her shoot with the magazine to her other fashion photo shoots.

Congratulations.