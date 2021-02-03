STUDY: 37% Of People Watching The Super Bowl Are Tuning In For The Commercials

A decent amount of people tuning in for the Super Bowl are apparently only doing it for the commercials.

According to a study from Allocadia, 37% of people who watch this Sunday when the Chiefs and Buccaneers play are doing it “specifically for the commercials.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How many people are watching for the actual game between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes? That’d be about 48% of viewers.

Honestly, I’m a little surprised only 37% of people are tuning just for the commercials. I figured it’d be even more.

Don’t get me wrong on this. The game is clearly the most important part about Sunday, but we all know plenty of people who treat it as nothing more than a social event.

They show up, crack a few drinks and couldn’t tell you anything about the game. I’m not hating on it, but it’s definitely true.

No matter what happens this Sunday, we know the commercials are going to be lit. They almost always are, and the ones I’ve seen so far have been great.

You can catch the game Sunday on CBS!