So, you’ve posted a listing for your old dining room table on Craigslist and have to give a potential buyer a ring. But what if you don’t want this random person you don’t know getting hold of your digits? Turns out, you don’t have to unveil your number to complete strangers, and having your own private mobile phone line is the perfect solution.

There are lots of different ways for people to access your phone number, whether it be from communicating with coworkers, dating online, and so much more. But with a secure phone plan with Hushed, you can make calls and send texts from a private phone number without paying any additional fees. In fact, you can easily manage your communication from the accompanying Hushed app, giving you full control over your plan like never before.

WIth a Hushed phone plan, you can choose from a combination of anywhere from 6,000 SMS or 1,000 phone minutes per year with hundreds of area codes across the U.S. and Canada for you to pick from. And just like other phone lines you’re used to using, you can still record a voicemail recording and set up forwarding settings. And you’ll be able to utilize Wi-Fi or data while you chat so you don’t rack up annoying service charges.

Boasting a 4.6/5 star-rating on App Store and countless rave online reviews, there’s no doubt Hushed will change the way you manage your private phone information. Just read some of them for yourself!

“Great app. Simple… ZERO problems, five stars!” – L Staff Lead

“A viable, more lightweight alternative to something like Google Voice.” – Tech Crunch

“Hushed is 5 stars with me and has been 5 stars for the year or more ice used it.” – Jeb_blue Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to the Hushed Private Phone Line for just $19.99, which is just over 85% off its regular price. Prices subject to change.

