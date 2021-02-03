The Weeknd Donates 150 Meals To Health Care Workers In Tampa Ahead Of Super Bowl

The Weeknd teamed up Monday with Postmates to deliver 150 meals to health care workers in honor of Black History Month.

The delivery went to Tampa Bay health care workers ahead of Super Bowl LV on Sunday, according to an Instagram post shared Tuesday by Postmates.

“It’s the first day of #BlackHistoryMonth and we’re kicking it off with @theweeknd and a surprise for the healthcare workers at @AdventHealth in Tampa Bay,” Postmates announced on Instagram. “We teamed up to deliver meals from local favorite Mama’s Southern Soul Food.”

The Weeknd also curated a list of black-owned restaurants for users to choose from in the Postmates app in honor of Black History Month. (RELATED: The Weeknd Spent $7 Million Of His Own Money On Super Bowl LV Half Time Show)

“You can do the same by supporting Black-owned restaurants in The Weeknd’s Highlights collection in-app,” Postmates added.

The Weeknd will be in Tampa this weekend to perform the halftime show for Super Bowl LV. The show has been increased from 13 minutes to 24 minutes for the first time and The Weeknd’s manager claimed a lot has gone into the show to tailor it for people watching from home.

The Weeknd’s manager, Wassim “Sal” Slaiby, confirmed the musician spent $7 million of his own money to make the show exactly the way he wanted it, as previously reported.