Tom Brady Praises Bill Belichick As An ‘Incredible Coach And Mentor’ Ahead Of Super Bowl IV

Tom Brady had nothing but praise for his former coach Bill Belichick, calling him an “incredible coach and mentor” ahead of Super LV, Brady’s tenth.

“I have a great relationship with him,” the 43-year-old star QB shared during an interview, according to NESN. (RELATED: Tom Brady Says The Buccaneers Have ‘A Lot Of Work To Do’ Before The Season Starts)

“I’m just incredibly grateful for what he’s meant in my life as a coach,” Brady added about the New England Patriots head coach. “He’s everything you could ask for as a player. I loved my time and two incredible decades there.”

“My football journey took me to a different place,” Brady continued. “I certainly could never have accomplished the things in my career without his support and his teachings. Incredible coach and mentor for me, had a lot of those in my career, but obviously he’s at the top of the list.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was asked what his message to Belichick would be during a press conference for Super Bowl LV.

During Brady’s time with the Patriots he made nine trips to the super bowl under Belichick. Of those games, the team came away with six wins.

Brady and the Buccaneers will take the field on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. If the Bucs win, Brady will claim his seventh Super Bowl title.