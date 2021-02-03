Tua Tagovailoa Says Nick Saban Is ‘Very Loving’ Towards ‘His Players’

Tua Tagovailoa thinks Alabama coach Nick Saban has a soft spot in his heart for his players.

Saban is known as being one of the toughest coaches in all of football, and he’s notorious for holding everyone around him to an incredibly high standard. Yet, his former superstar quarterback thinks he’s a very caring and loving man. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tua said the following during an appearance on ESPN’s ‘Greeny,’ according to FanSided:

I think being able to play for someone like coach Saban, it gives you two sides. It gives you someone who’s very hard on you. Someone who expects the best out of you. Then the other side where you get someone who is very caring. Very loving for his players. That’s who coach Saban was. On the field, he was very hard. He expected the best out of his players. He expected the best out of you.”

It doesn’t really surprise me at all that Saban is viewed as loving and caring by his players. It’s obvious to anyone with eyes that he cares a ton.

That’s why he’s so invested in their success. If he didn’t care, he wouldn’t get so fired up. Let’s take a moment to remember his viral thoughts on second chances.

Nick Saban on Second Chances ???? “There’s always a lot of criticism out there when somebody does something wrong. Everyone wants to know how you are going to punish the guy. There’s not a lot of people out there saying: Why don’t you give him a another chance?” pic.twitter.com/O1bFjfISGx — Jaycob Ammerman (@Jammer2233) August 6, 2019

Do you know why so many players want to suit up for Saban? It’s not just because they know they’ll win, which is certainly a large part of it, but it’s also because they know he’ll do what he can to get them to the NFL.

He’s the kind of guy you want in your foxhole.

So, I’m not shocked or surprised at all by Tua’s stance. It makes perfect sense.