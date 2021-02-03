Border Patrol Apprehends Convicted Sex Offender Who Illegally Re-Entered Country

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted sex offender Tuesday morning after he illegally re-entered the U.S.

Ajo Station agents apprehended 10 Mexican nationals around 10:30 p.m. on Monday after they crossed the border illegally through the desert near Ajo, according to a press release from Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The group was then transported to the Yuma Station for processing around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the report. While conducting record checks on the individuals, agents reportedly discovered one of them had been arrested and prosecuted for aggravated sexual assault with a child. The man was convicted and sentenced to three years, according to the press release.

The man had also been arrested and convicted for a previous assault and was removed from the U.S. after he finished serving his sentence for that crime, according to CBP. (RELATED: ‘It Used To Be A High Traffic Smuggle Area’: Border Patrol Chief Describes How Floating Fence Has Improved Safety At US-Mexico Border)

The individual will face charges for illegally re-entering the U.S. and “will eventually be returned to Mexico,” according to CBP.

The Yuma Sector of the border wall has recently ramped up security measures. Chief Patrol Agent of the Yuma Sector Anthony Porvaznik told the Daily Caller’s Richie McGinniss that the new 30-foot wall helps prevent undocumented immigrants from evading law enforcement.

The new section of the border wall allows agents to stand at acute angles and see anyone approaching the border wall through four-inch slats between concrete posts.