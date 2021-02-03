‘Zoom Is Not A Substitute For The Water Cooler’: Bloomberg Urges Return To Work

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said Wednesday that he believes in ‘face-to-face’ work.

“Well, some businesses are very good. Some businesses you can do it remotely for a period of time. I’m a believer that long term you have to have people working together face-to-face,” Bloomberg said on “MSNBC Live With Stephanie Ruhle.”

(RELATED: US Economy Will Rapidly Recover, Unemployment Will Return To Pre-Pandemic Level By 2022, CBO Report Finds)

“Zoom is not a substitute for the water cooler. And we are getting there. People are starting to come back,” Bloomberg said.

WATCH:

Mental health in the U.S. has plunged amid lockdowns and social-distancing restrictions in the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Dec. 7 Gallup poll.

From 2001 until 2019, 81% to 89% of Americans said their mental health was “excellent or good,” according to the poll. That percentage dropped to 76% last year.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that President Joe Biden’s administration’s “focus and our big story is getting the American people back to work,” according to a White House transcript.

Officials across the country implemented COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns to mitigate the spread of the virus. Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that indoor dining can start up again on Feb. 14, though case numbers have worsened.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom rescinded California’s stay-at-home and indoor dining ban orders that were implemented in December.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.