Rep. Adam Kinzinger Says He Will Vote To Remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene From Her Committees

Republican Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger indicated in a Thursday appearance on CNN’s “New Day” that he will vote to remove Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments when the proposal comes to the floor of the House of Representatives.

Host John Berman first asked Kinzinger to describe what happened in the Republican conference that took place Wednesday night, where Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and Greene, who have both recently come under fire from fellow Republicans, addressed the meeting.

“I don’t reveal details from conference because — but what I’ll tell you about last night was Liz survived … She defended herself, but on the Marjorie Taylor Greene stuff … I won’t go into a lot of details but she did address the issue, and I didn’t hear an apology personally,” Kinzinger responded. “Maybe she did say it, but the bottom line is, I think until she publicly disavows all her comments from the past and says, you know, everything going forward, you know, I don’t take it too seriously.”

Cheney faced calls to be removed from her position as House Republican Conference chair after breaking with a majority of the party to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump on Jan. 13. She survived the vote to remain in her position with the final tally being 145-61.

Greene began receiving heavy criticism after it surfaced she liked past Facebook posts that called for the execution of some members of Congress. Her previously expressed support for multiple conspiracy theories and QAnon has also been a point of condemnation from Democrats and some Republicans. She was seen in a past video accosting Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg on the streets of Washington, D.C., and was forced to push back after she seemed to implicate a wealthy Jewish family used a “laser beam” to start a forest fire for financial gain.

House Democrats are expected to introduce a proposal Thursday to strip Greene of her committee assignments on the Budget Committee and the Education and Labor Committee.

“How will you vote today on the House floor about whether to strip her of her posts?” Berman asked about Greene. (RELATED: ‘I Actually Believe In The First Amendment’: Jim Jordan Says Ilhan Omar Shouldn’t Lose Committee Assignments)

“I intend to vote for it. The only thing that could change is if today she comes out and publicly shows that she has moved on … That takes eating a lot of humble pie and it’s probably going to hurt her fundraising base so I’m not sure that’s going to happen because I honestly think a lot of this kind of boisterousness on her end is to get a bunch of Twitter followers and to raise a bunch of money,” Kinzinger said. “If she does that publicly today, you know, then I reserve the right to vote against the resolution on the floor. Otherwise, I do intend to vote to remove her from her committees and I think it should have been done by the Republicans.”