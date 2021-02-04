Antonio Brown Was A Full Participant In Practice, Appears Likely To Play In The Super Bowl

It looks like Antonio Brown will play in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs.

According to Adam Schefter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver was listed as a full participant in practice Thursday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Buccaneers’ WR Antonio Brown was a full participant in today’s practice, raising Tampa’s hopes for his availability in Super Bowl LV. pic.twitter.com/JGc18xWotm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 4, 2021

Brown has been dealing with a knee issue, and it looked like he was originally unlikely to play. However, it seems like his situation has turned for the better.

If Brown is a full participant in practice, you have to imagine that he’s going to play in the Super Bowl.

If he’s able to go out and play at full speed in practice, then there’s no reason he shouldn’t be ready to roll by Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB Boomin Himmothy (@ab)

Now, I know everyone wants to act like Brown’s status will have a huge impact. I’m not so sure that’s true.

He didn’t play against the Packers and the Bucs were fine. Honestly, he’s not going to impact the spread by much, if any at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB Boomin Himmothy (@ab)

Will it be nice for Brady if he’s out there? Yes, but he doesn’t need him. Either way, we’ll find out a few days if Brown manages to get on the field!