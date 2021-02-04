US

US Marshal Shot Serving Arrest Warrant, Suspect Killed

A U.S. Marshal was shot Thursday morning in Baltimore while serving an arrest warrant for a fugitive wanted on charges of attempted murder and armed robbery, according to law enforcement officials.

The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of N. Mount St. in Baltimore, according to a tweet from the Baltimore Police.

While the marshal was serving the warrant at around 6:45 a.m., the suspect fired at the marshal before the marshal shot back, killing the suspect, according to Don Snider, Commander of the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. (RELATED: 2 FBI Agents Killed, 3 Wounded While Serving Warrant To Florida Man Who Reportedly Possessed Child Pornography)

The deputy that was shot was transported to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries and underwent emergency surgery, according to the U.S. Marshals. The deputy is said to be recovering from surgery.

The shooting remains part of an ongoing investigation.