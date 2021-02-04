Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Star In Hilarious ‘It Wasn’t Me’ Super Bowl Commercial With Shaggy

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have a great Super Bowl LV commercial.

Cheetos has already released their Super Bowl ad with the famous Hollywood couple, and it’s a parody of Shaggy’s famous song “It Wasn’t Me.” For those of us above the age of 25, we all know the song is about cheating. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, in the fun commercial, it’s about Kunis denying that she ate the Cheetos. Give it a watch below.

That ad was already pretty damn funny when it was just Kutcher singing and Kunis denying her actions. Once Shaggy hopped in and started spitting bars, it was game over.

Of all the Super Bowl LV commercials I’ve seen so far, there’s no doubt this is the best.

It feels like it’s been a lifetime since “It Wasn’t Me” dropped, and the song is still 100% an absolute banger to this day.

Now, I’m certainly not endorsing cheating or lying, but you can’t lie that the song is awesome. Now, Kutcher and Kunis have done a parody version for the Super Bowl.

There’s no question at all that I give it my stamp of approval.

Hopefully, more and more SB commercials perform at a high level! It’s one of the best parts about Super Bowl Sunday.