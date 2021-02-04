A Rep For Chris Pratt Says N-Word Tweet Is Fake And ‘Defamatory’

Chris Pratt is fighting back against claims he sent bigoted tweets years ago.

Pratt was trending Wednesday after tweets were spread around that appeared to show bigoted and racist statements. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The two most notable were tweets that said, “calling another ni**a a ‘ni**er’ is hilarous idc” and “Muslims scare me so much.”

If you wanna cancel chris pratt do it over something real not over clearly photoshopped tweets ???????????? pic.twitter.com/yRyMbtshCr — Trashyy Ω #Snydercut | 43 Days (@Trashyy05) February 3, 2021

However, it’s apparently all fake news. A rep for Pratt told TMZ, “Chris never tweeted the offensive things that are being circulated today. Any suggestion that he did is not only totally false but also defamatory.”

I searched for the tweets, and found no evidence of them existing. A Twitter executive also told TMZ the website “strongly believes” the tweets aren’t real.

This really shouldn’t surprise anyone. Chris Pratt gets attacked often on social media because he doesn’t toe the traditional line.

It’s pretty pathetic, but it’s true. Twitter loves to go in on him. It’s truly insane.

However, you’d have to be pretty stupid to believe Pratt was dropping n-bombs on Twitter in 2012. Why? Well, outside of him just being a good dude, he was already famous for doing “Parks and Rec” and “Zero Dark Thirty.”

If he was actually tweeting bigoted stuff, it would have been all over the news years ago.

Pratt should absolutely defend himself and go after the people on social media trying to smear his name. Fight back and fight back hard.