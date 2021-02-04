Editorial

Did I Buy The Most Bada** Cooler On The Planet? Early Signs Point To Yes

David Hookstead (Credit: David Hookstead)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Ladies and gentlemen, my new cooler has arrived, and I’m amped.

As many of you know, I’ve become a cooler man. I’m a man who lives for high quality refrigeration and ice retention. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m honestly not really sure how I got here, but I’m here nonetheless. At all times, I want to make sure I have the means and ability to keep anything cold.

After all, life is too short to ever drink a warm beer.

With two hard coolers already in my arsenal – a Canyon 55 and an Ocra 20 – I decided it was time for a soft sided cooler.

After about three weeks, I settled in on an RTIC 30 can camo cooler. That’s right, folks. I bought a camo.

If there’s one thing I love, it’s drinking beer. If there’s two things I love it’s drinking beer and pulling cans from a cooler I can hide while hunting communists. The RTIC 30 takes care of both!

RTIC 30 (Credit: David Hookstead)

My only concern was that it wouldn’t show up in time for the Super Bowl. What if I had to show up to my Super Bowl party without my own cooler?

That would have been humiliating. Luckily, I’ve avoided that potentially embarrassing situation.

After securing the RTIC 30, I texted my entire family to let them know the arsenal had grown. I’m not even kidding. I texted every single member of my immediate family.

One of my family members asked why I couldn’t just store my beer in the fridge when going to a party. I told him fridges aren’t an option for us working class men.

I’m just not rich enough to know people who routinely have cold fridges. That’s why I joined the cooler lifestyle!

So, you better believe I’m packing my new RTIC cooler with ice ASAP and it’ll be ready to roll for Sunday. Damn, what a great weekend we’re about to have!