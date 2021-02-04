DC Man Who Advertised Child Pornography Sentenced To Over A Decade In Prison, DOJ Says

A 34-year-old Washington, D.C. man was sentenced on Wednesday for advertising child abuse footage, according to a Justice Department press release.

U.S. District Court Judge Carl J. Nichols of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia sentenced Simon Walker to prison for more than 17 years, according to a February press release. Walker pleaded guilty to charges of advertising and dispensing child pornography on Oct. 8, 2019. (RELATED: 2 FBI Agents Killed, 3 Wounded While Serving Warrant To Florida Man Who Reportedly Possessed Child Pornography)

Walker made and ran online group chats for exchanging child pornography and encouraged active contributions from users at the threat of removal from the forums according to the release.

An investigation yielded hundreds of pornographic videos and photos picturing children, the DOJ said.

The FBI arrested Walker on July 12, 2018 and Walker has been in custody after the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ordered his detainment, according to the first press release. Walker additionally must pay the victims $10,000 as restitution and be under release supervision for 20 years.

The Justice Department declined to comment further on the matter to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

