Conor McGregor Says He’s Excited About His Trilogy With Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor has every intention of fighting against Dustin Poirier for a third time.

Poirier sent shockwaves through the world of UFC when he defeated McGregor in a shocking upset at UFC 257. The series between the two men is now at 1-1, and the Irish-born star wants to square up for a third time.

When the time has come, everything will be over. I hope @TheNotoriousMMA not retired and go back more stronger ????#UFC257 pic.twitter.com/jWZ6wQ5oJl — wonderboy????⚡ (@e_rendikaa) January 24, 2021

McGregor wrote the following in part Wednesday afternoon on Instagram:

What a trilogy I now have on my hands. Exciting…A well fought fight by The Diamond. 1 a piece now with a Trilogy bout for all the marbles! Wow! Exciting! Not a trilogy I was expecting, nor the tactical affair I was anticipating, but I’d be lying if I said this wasn’t meant to be. This is exactly how this was always meant to be! Buzzing!!

You can read the full post below.

According to TMZ, Poirier commented on the post, “You know we are going to do it a 3rd time.” When will the third fight happen?

According to Ariel Helwani, it’s likely the two men set a bout for May.

No secret McGregor wants the Poirier trilogy next. Poirier told us on Monday he’s open to it, too. McGregor wants to return in Mayish. Poirier was open to that, too. Big question, if they can get a deal done, is if it will be for a 155 belt or not. TBD. https://t.co/fcVNhWsDX5 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 3, 2021

Obviously, these two men are going to fight again. It would be the stupidest decision ever by the UFC and both men if they didn’t.

When you have a series at 1-1 between two star fighters, then you always do a rubber match.

“You don’t get away with being inactive in this business. … I’m gutted.” —Conor McGregor after #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/0NlOIAka0z — ESPN (@espn) January 24, 2021

Rubber matches print money when big names are involved. They’re one of the best things about the fighting game.

Seeing as how both men sound excited, you know it’s going to happen.

“I think it’ll make him hungrier or he’s done.” Dana White isn’t sure how Conor McGregor will react to defeat at #UFC257. pic.twitter.com/N7iVm68Yz8 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 24, 2021

The only question is when will it happen. If it can be done by May, then we won’t have to wait long! No matter what, the third fight will be electric.