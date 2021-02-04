Editorial

Conor McGregor Says He’s Excited About His Trilogy With Dustin Poirier

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 23: In this handout image provided by the UFC, (L-R) Conor McGregor of Ireland punches Dustin Poirier in a lightweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Conor McGregor has every intention of fighting against Dustin Poirier for a third time.

Poirier sent shockwaves through the world of UFC when he defeated McGregor in a shocking upset at UFC 257. The series between the two men is now at 1-1, and the Irish-born star wants to square up for a third time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

McGregor wrote the following in part Wednesday afternoon on Instagram:

What a trilogy I now have on my hands. Exciting…A well fought fight by The Diamond. 1 a piece now with a Trilogy bout for all the marbles! Wow! Exciting! Not a trilogy I was expecting, nor the tactical affair I was anticipating, but I’d be lying if I said this wasn’t meant to be. This is exactly how this was always meant to be! Buzzing!!

You can read the full post below.

According to TMZ, Poirier commented on the post, “You know we are going to do it a 3rd time.” When will the third fight happen?

According to Ariel Helwani, it’s likely the two men set a bout for May.

Obviously, these two men are going to fight again. It would be the stupidest decision ever by the UFC and both men if they didn’t.

When you have a series at 1-1 between two star fighters, then you always do a rubber match.

Rubber matches print money when big names are involved. They’re one of the best things about the fighting game.

Seeing as how both men sound excited, you know it’s going to happen.

The only question is when will it happen. If it can be done by May, then we won’t have to wait long! No matter what, the third fight will be electric.