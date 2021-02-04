Florida Star Keyontae Johnson Didn’t Collapse Because Of Coronavirus Issues

Coronavirus didn’t play any role in Florida star Keyontae Johnson collapsing during a December game.

Johnson collapsed on the court during a game against Florida State, and it was an incredibly scary moment.

In the aftermath of the serious medical situation, people talked about the fact that he had COVID over the summer possibly being linked to his heart inflammation.

Prayers up for Florida forward Keyontae Johnson! He just collapsed 4 minutes into the game! Hopefully everything is ok! pic.twitter.com/jlCaC5WUlh — TimeoutSPORTS__ (@TimeoutSPORTS3) December 12, 2020

Well, that was a huge swing and a miss for anyone who thought coronavirus was the issue. His family released a statement Wednesday making it clear he’s received amazing medical attention and his situation is not related to coronavirus.

Florida #Gators star Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court coming out of a timeout. He has been stretchered off the floor. UF players are crying in a huddle right now. — OnlyGators.com ???? Florida Gators news (@onlygators) December 12, 2020

“Our hope is that the experts’ conclusion that this instance is not Covid-related will bring some peace of mind,” his family wrote in the statement.

You can read the whole statement below.

Obviously, the first and foremost thought here should be that we’re all pulling for Johnson, and he’s definitely doing better these days.

In fact, he’s back with the team.

Let this also be a lesson that it’s best to wait for information before jumping to conclusions. Yes, Johnson had coronavirus. No, it didn’t have anything to do with his medical situation.

It’s better to be right than first, and that goes for all platforms.

Hopefully, he’s back on the court next season because he’s a hell of a player.