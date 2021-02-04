‘It’s Kind Of Silly’: ‘Grease’ Star Olivia Newton John Hits Back At Claims The Movie Is Sexist

Actress Olivia Newton John called claims that the movie “Grease” is sexist “silly” during a recent podcast appearance.

Newton John said the movie was not made to be “taken so seriously” during her appearance on “A Life Of Greatness,” Fox News reported Thursday.

Olivia Newton-John defends #Grease amid modern day criticism: “I think it’s kind of silly” https://t.co/vxrTYDlcgX — ET Canada (@ETCanada) February 2, 2021

“I think it’s kind of silly,” Newton John said on the podcast, the outlet reported. “I mean, this movie was made in the 1970s about the 1950s.” (RELATED: Olivia Newton John Reveals Third Cancer Diagnosis)

“It was a stage play, it’s a musical, it’s fun,” she reportedly added. “It’s a fun movie musical not to be taken so seriously.”

Newton John went on to say that people on the internet “need to relax a little bit and just enjoy things for what they are,” Fox News reported.

“I didn’t see it like that at all,” she continued. “I think it’s a fun movie that entertains people.”

After the movie aired on the BBC in December, people on the internet accused the movie of being misogynistic, sexist and lacking diversity, the outlet reported.

Newton John has defended the film before.

“It’s just a girl who loves a guy, and she thinks if she does that, he’ll like her,” Newton John previously said. “And he thinks if he does that, she’ll like him. I think that’s pretty real. People do that for each other. It was a fun love story.”