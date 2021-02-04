Ice Cube: Biden’s Administration Has ‘Reached Out’ For Meeting To Discuss ‘Contract With Black Americans’

Ice Cube revealed President Joe Biden’s administration has “reached out” to him about a meeting to discuss his Contract with Black Americans.

“Yesterday, they [Biden admin] reached out to me,” the 51-year-old rapper and filmmaker, born O’Shea Jackson, shared during his appearance on Ryan Cameron’s radio show “Majic ATL.” The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Thursday.(RELATED: Nick Cannon Says He Watched His ‘Own Community’ Turn On Him After Apologizing For Anti-Semitic Remarks)

Ice Cube Will Meet President Biden on Contract with Black America https://t.co/pQUJjE3mIl — TMZ (@TMZ) February 4, 2021

“Well, they just reached out, we got to set the meeting,” he added. “We haven’t talked yet.” (RELATED: Ice Cube Spotted With Louis Farrakhan At Sporting Event)

When pressed by the host about the timeline, the “Friday” star shared he’s hopefully it will happen sometime in the month of February.

Ice Cube went on to explain that right now everyone wants to acknowledge but no one “wants to do what it takes to remedy the situation.”

“Whether a Democrat or Republican is in the White House, they’re still not looking at our agenda in the right way,” the rapper added. “So it really don’t matter. We still have to get them to acknowledge and remedy the situation.”

WATCH:

As previously reported, a backlash against Ice Cube ensued last year when reports surfaced he was working with President Donald Trump’s campaign on its Platinum Plan, which aimed to bring “almost $500 billion” to black communities.

He responded that he had been in contact with both the Trump campaign and then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign about his Contract With Black America (#CWBA) video.

In the video he posted, the rapper talked about creating “a blueprint to achieve racial economic justice,” per The Hill.

As the piece noted, the CWBA wants things like federal funding of “baby bonds” starting with $1,000 at birth, among other reforms such as reparations to support the Black community in order to earn the “support of the Black vote.”

The “Straight Outta Compton” star also made headlines in the last year when he was called out over his “anti-Semitic comments” following several tweets.

Hi @icecube. I have tremendous respect for you as an artist and champion for peace & tolerance. But the image you shared, even as cropped, is strongly Antisemitic. As a role model fighting racism today, would strongly urge you to please withdraw.https://t.co/FfHwUPpLlz — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) June 6, 2020

One of the rapper’s posts reportedly contained a picture of a mural showing several men with exaggerated facial features sitting around a table of money.

As previously reported:

The men sitting around the table references a text called The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, which is a fabricated document claiming to be a record from a meeting of Jewish elders plotting to control the media to conquer the world, according to Segalov. Jewish people plotting to take over the world, controlling money and using power to subjugate others directly mirrors Nazi propaganda from the 1920s and 30s.

He also tweeted out a Star of David with a cube outlined in the center, which Twitter labeled as “sensitive content.”

“The Honorable Louis Farrakhan continues to warn America to this very second and he’s labeled one of your ‘evil names’ and you turn your ears off,” Ice Cube tweeted in June along with a drawing of Louis Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam Leader. “Why is the truth so offensive that you can’t stand to hear it?”